Trees planted at SWLA cemetery to replace ones destroyed in hurricane

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Southwest Louisiana cemetery is getting a new look. Volunteers with Cameron LNG worked to line the drive of the Hackberry Cemetery with trees to replace ones lost to the 2020 hurricane season.

Regina Aucoin is the secretary of the Hackberry Cemetery Board, she says, pine trees lined each side of the road until Hurricane Laura took them out, but she says, Cameron LNG stepped in to help them out.

Stevie Trahan, with Cameron LNG explains, “we got with our parent company Sampra Infrastructure, and we said you know what we need to do something in the community, something environmental, something for Earth Day.”

Bad weather caused a delay, but two weeks later the project was moving forward. Volunteers planted 50 crepe myrtles while building stronger roots in the community.

“It is going to be beautiful,” says Aucoin, “we are definitely blessed.”

And, she says, so are the families with loved ones buried in the cemetery. “It makes it a lot more peaceful when they’re coming for a visit to come into a beautiful area where their loved ones are laying to rest”

Trahan tells us this is just one of the benefits LNG facilities are providing in Cameron Parish.

“They’re kind of strategically placed throughout the parish where there’s deep water and small communities that needed help and it’s just been good for the parish and now some of the older LNG’s are rolling off the tax rolls so taxes are going into the parish now along with good jobs and the charitable contributions they give so it’s a win win for everybody.”

