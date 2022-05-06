On this National Day of Prayer, fewer people go to church

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Gallup poll shows fewer than half the people belong to a church these days, compared to decades before.

This is the first time in eight decades membership in churches has dropped so low. In 2020, only 47 percent of Americans said they belonged to a church, down from 70 percent in the late ‘90s.

In Lake Charles, more than 500 people turned out on this National Day of Prayer to get inspiration from Ben Watson, a former NFL tight end who at one point played for the Saints.

He is vocal about his belief in Jesus Christ. His keynote address at the Lake Charles Civic Center included excerpts from scripture on how to live.

“Do justice, love kindness, walk humbly. Beautiful. If you recognize that it is Micah 6.8. He has told you,’ Oh man what is good, and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, to love kindness or mercy and walk humbly with your God.”

Much of Watson’s talk was based on Psalm 15, which he says tells people what they are to not “be shaken” when bad things happen. He says the faithful should act differently from others, because they know God will help them through the struggles of daily life, even the worst days.

So, why are fewer people going to church? Watson says it is a complex issue, partly due to the pandemic and why people were going in the first place.

“There is an issue there. A lot of people are not coming but many people have valid reasons for not coming. And maybe in a couple of years we’ll see a true picture of where Americans really are when it comes to church attendance,” he said.

He said some people go for spiritual nourishment while others attend because it’s a cultural thing or because they were told to by their mother.

There were many pastors in attendance. Some telling me they believe that people who do not go to church are missing out. Associate Pastor Glyn Bogard says going to church makes life better.

“God did not create us to be an island amongst ourselves. We were created to intermingle and have contact with people. That’s our design,” Bogard said.

Pastor George Rodriguez agrees.

“If you are called by God, you’re going to humble yourself before him and he’s going to take away all fear. I just say to that number, come on in. You’re missing out on what God’s doing,” said Rodriguez.

In the Gallup poll, church membership was found to be the highest among people who live in the South and Black adults.

