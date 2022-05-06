SWLA Arrest Report - May 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 5, 2022.

Derrell James Atkins, 41, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; no stop lights; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Kirk Anthony Lavergne, 37, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession.

Matthew Allan Horton, 51, Chetek Wisconsin: Residential contractor fraud of $25,000 or more.

Jarquin Zimetris Handy, 24, Zachary: 3 counts contempt of court; flashing signals, red light; possession of drug paraphernalia; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or more); Schedule I possession with intent; Schedule II possession; 2 counts Schedule IV possession; illegal carrying of a weapon during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.

Nathan Paul Menart, 42, Westlake: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; exploitation of the infirmed.

Arthur Francisco Hall, 20, Lake Charles: Armed robbery with a firearm.

Rachel Marie King, 34, Lafayette: Violations of protective orders; probation violation.

John Boyd Baham, 29, Vinton: Parole detainer.

James Zell Pickens, 52, Schedule II possession; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Keith Aaron, 50, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Leigh Marvin Scott, 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Michael G. Borel, 47, Vinton: Schedule II possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; no inspection sticker; no motor vehicle insurance; 3 instate detainers.

Herbert G. Satchell, 40, DeQuincy; Violations of protective orders.

Grant Michael Walker, 26, Lake Charles: 3 counts cruelty to juveniles.

Ronald Dewayne Joseph, 35, Lake Charles: Second-offense failure to register as a sex offender.

Gavin Christopher Thibodeaux, 18, St. Martinville: Instate detainer.

Alvin Dwain Washington, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Bryce Wayne Cormier, 26, Westlake: Schedule II with intent; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Anais Magali Richard, 23, Westlake: Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; Schedule I possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); sale of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mercedes Janae Busby, 27, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer; possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); headlamps on motor vehicles.