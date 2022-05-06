50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - May 5, 2022

Handcuffs
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 5, 2022.

  • Derrell James Atkins, 41, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; no stop lights; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
  • Kirk Anthony Lavergne, 37, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession.
  • Matthew Allan Horton, 51, Chetek Wisconsin: Residential contractor fraud of $25,000 or more.
  • Jarquin Zimetris Handy, 24, Zachary: 3 counts contempt of court; flashing signals, red light; possession of drug paraphernalia; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or more); Schedule I possession with intent; Schedule II possession; 2 counts Schedule IV possession; illegal carrying of a weapon during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.
  • Nathan Paul Menart, 42, Westlake: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; exploitation of the infirmed.
  • Arthur Francisco Hall, 20, Lake Charles: Armed robbery with a firearm.
  • Rachel Marie King, 34, Lafayette: Violations of protective orders; probation violation.
  • John Boyd Baham, 29, Vinton: Parole detainer.
  • James Zell Pickens, 52, Schedule II possession; possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Brian Keith Aaron, 50, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
  • Leigh Marvin Scott, 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
  • Michael G. Borel, 47, Vinton: Schedule II possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; no inspection sticker; no motor vehicle insurance; 3 instate detainers.
  • Herbert G. Satchell, 40, DeQuincy; Violations of protective orders.
  • Grant Michael Walker, 26, Lake Charles: 3 counts cruelty to juveniles.
  • Ronald Dewayne Joseph, 35, Lake Charles: Second-offense failure to register as a sex offender.
  • Gavin Christopher Thibodeaux, 18, St. Martinville: Instate detainer.
  • Alvin Dwain Washington, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
  • Bryce Wayne Cormier, 26, Westlake: Schedule II with intent; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles.
  • Anais Magali Richard, 23, Westlake: Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; Schedule I possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); sale of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Mercedes Janae Busby, 27, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer; possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); headlamps on motor vehicles.
  • Corie Scott Devlin, 32, Tampa, Florida: Schedule II possession.

