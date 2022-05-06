Sports Person of the Week - Kai Reinauer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic boy’s tennis team was on a mission this season— to repeat as state champions. It was the same goal individually for Kai Reinauer after he won the Division III title last season as a sophomore.

Reinauer cruised through the bracket in straight sets this season for the DIII singles championship, helping further bolster his stock as the state’s second-ranked player per Tennis Recruiting.net.

“I felt like at the beginning of the year we had a really good shot,” said Reinauer. “Me too individually and it was a great feeling we had a lot of hard work that was put into it so it was a great feeling.”

The team battled through injuries this season, but after the struggles of the last few years, Reinauer and the Saints knew how to use it as motivation.

“We’ve had a lot of challenges the past two years with the hurricanes, ice storms and this year with tons of injuries and stuff so it just shows a testament to the hard work we’ve put in being out here every day at practice,” Reinauer said.

Reinauer wasn’t the only Saint to bring home the gold as his brother Ben and doubles partner Eli Crawford ran it back winning the Division III double’s championship.

“It was really exciting to all of our hard work across the year pay off,” said Reinauer. “I was super proud of our entire team.”

In total St. Louis was able to bring home three state titles. In what was Crawford’s last outing as a senior he said it was fun to ride into the sunset.

“It was a lot of fun and it’s a good way to go as a senior,” said Crawford. “It’s a very content feeling having two wins.”

Both Reinauer brothers are set to return next season and Kai believes that a three-peat isn’t too far-fetched.

“We have a good group of guys who are excited and ready for the opportunity, and I think if all goes to plan I think we’ll be here next year as well,” Reinauer added.

