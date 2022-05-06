50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Officer returns to work to save life of 2-year-old child, officials say

The Woodstock Police Department said officer B. Dixon saved the life of a 2-year-old child who...
The Woodstock Police Department said officer B. Dixon saved the life of a 2-year-old child who was not breathing by performing CPR.(Woodstock Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Gray News) - Officials in Georgia are praising the work of a local officer who helped save the life of a child Thursday night.

The Woodstock Police Department reports officer B. Dixon was on his way home when a call came in regarding a 2-year-old child not breathing.

A department spokesperson said instead of continuing home, Dixon was close by and took the call to be first at the scene.

The officer immediately began performing CPR and was able to resuscitate the child. Woodstock police said the boy was taken to a local hospital and doing well after the incident.

The department thanked Dixon for being a hero to the family and for representing the agency and city well.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged in a fatal explosion.
Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 18, injures dozens
Over 70 years ago- these lovebirds began their life together.
“We’ve never been out of love I don’t think, it’s always grown strong with the years.”
71st Anniversary
71st Anniversary
The students in the LEAD program chose to focus on literacy in their community by helping with...
Local students receive a grant for Epps Memorial Library project
FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American...
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj’s father