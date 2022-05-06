Local students receive a grant for Epps Memorial Library project

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One building in north Lake Charles is expected to be torn down and rebuilt and some students from Washington Marion are making a difference by using funds they were given to get the project off the ground.

The students in the LEAD program chose to focus on literacy in their community by helping with the rebuild of Calcasieu Parish Public Library’s Epps Memorial Branch -- and to help guide that vision, Tellurian has awarded a grant.

“We were given a grant of $20,000 to positively impact our community,” LEAD Council student Grace Bettis said.

The program’s faculty advisor Corry Allen said that the LEAD students spend the whole year working on the focus for their project.

“So, they identify a need in the community,” Allen said. “They meet with elected officials just to determine what is important in their community, what needs to be worked on.”

“So, this project was based on promoting literacy in our community,” LEAD Council student Christopher Bearard said.

With literacy as the focus, the LEAD Council identified the library as the target for this year’s project.

“Epps Memorial Library has played a big part, especially in the black community, and we are so happy that we can give back to who gave to us,” Bettis said.

The Epps Memorial Library branch was severely damaged in the 2020 hurricanes and now plans are in motion to knock down what remains.

“We were notified the building was going to be rebuilt,” Bearard said. “So we couldn’t actually put money towards that. However, we could add to the extra things that would be going into the library such as the electronics and things like that.”

The new technology at the library will be able to offer teens access to high-quality equipment for video production and virtual reality experiences.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.