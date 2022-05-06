Local businesswoman seeks identity of man who tried to break inside

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High-tech security at homes and businesses have increasingly helped law enforcement solve a wide range of crimes.

A local businesswoman expects video of a man who tried to break into her office to help police identify him.

Julie Este-McDonald said her investment in security equipment is paying off as she tries to find out who tried to break in her office. She’s hoping someone will recognize him from the picture.

Cameras that are part of Este-McDonald’s business security system caught this man on video as he was trying to break in.

You can hear him pound on the door, breaking at least one pane of glass.

According to evidence at the scene, the man hurt himself on broken glass which probably stopped him from continuing the break in.

“We saw in the video where he punched the door with his bare hand and cut it. And we saw where there were blood drops outside the door and a trail going down the sidewalk and around the corner,” said Este-McDonald.

“I think he hurt himself pretty badly and gave up and retreated after that,” she said.

She hopes someone will recognize his face and report his identity.

Gerrit Lawrence of Sulphur has been installing security cameras for seven years. He said they are increasingly prevalent.

“Now that we’re catching them on video, it’s easier for the police to find them,” said Lawrence.

He advises people to research and work with a professional to make sure their set up is effective and addresses their needs. He said a key issue is how well the cameras work at night.

“It doesn’t do you any good if it can’t see faces, can’t see license plates. You can see kind of a make of a car. You want to make sure it’s clear at night, not just during the day,” said Lawrence.

And as far as the cost-- he said it ranges according to what a person wants to protect --and whether they use a digital video recorder or a monthly monitoring service to watch their security footage.

“Some of the pitfalls are overspending on things you really don’t need. If you go with a professional grade unit, it’s going to cost a little more at the beginning, but you’re not going to have to worry about it failing on you right when you need it.”

For Julie, the security system and video allow her to breathe easier.

“I think what’s most important is the peace of mind,” she said.

Lawrence suggested even if people buy cameras off the shelf to have a professional installer because they will know where to put them.

Lake Charles Police are investigating the attempted break in but so far, have no update.

