LHSAA Baseball playoffs: quarterfinal round recap

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The quarterfinal round of the baseball playoffs got underway Thursday with 11 Southwest Louisiana teams alive in the playoffs.

On Thursday, St. Louis took game one of its series with De La Salle, 11-2. The Saints’ district foe, No. 6 Iowa, lost game one to No. 3 Lutcher, 2-0. Both teams will play game two of their series on Friday.

For a primer on the quarterfinal round, KPLC 7 Sports Director Brady Renard sat down with Prep Baseball Report’s Alex Armand to preview the local teams with the best chance of reaching the state tournament next week.

Below are the scores and schedules for the quarterfinal round.

Class 5A-

(8) St. Amant at (1) Barbe - 5/6, 7:30 PM | 5/7, 1:00 PM | 5/7, 4:00 PM

(5) Zachary at (4) Sulphur @ McMurry Park #41 - 5/6, 7:00 PM | 5/7, 1:00 PM | 5/7, 4:00 PM

(7) Sam Houston at (2) West Monroe - 5/6, 6:00 PM | 5/7, 1:00 PM | 5/7, 4:00 PM

Class 3A-

(6) Iowa at (3) Lutcher - Lutcher leads series, 1-0 (2-0) | 5/6, 5:00 PM | 5/6, 7:30 PM

(7) Erath at (2) Iota - 5/6, 6:00 PM | 5/7, 12:00 PM | 5/7, 3:00 PM

Division II-

(10) De La Salle vs. (2) St. Louis @ McMurry Park #40 - St. Louis leads series, 1-0 (11-2) | 5/6, 4 PM | 5/7, 11 AM

Class 2A-

(8) Mangham at (1) Rosepine - 5/6, 6:00 PM | 5/7, 12:00 PM | 5/7, 2:00 PM

Class 1A-

(8) Delta Charter at (1) Grand Lake - 5/6, 6:00 PM

(4) Logansport at (12) Oberlin - 5/7, 3:00 PM @ Mike Carrier Memorial Complex

Class B-

(8) Pitkin at (1) Quitman - 5/7, 2:00 PM

Class C-

(4) Hornbeck at (12) Evans - 5/7, 5:00 PM

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

