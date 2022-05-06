50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Racquet Club hosts tennis tournament

The deadline to register is May 6 at midnight.
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 45th annual Contraband Tennis Tournament will be held from May 13 to 15 at the Lake Charles Racquet Club.

This year, the club will be offering a dual NTRP and UTR format. The UTR Open division will have a $10,000 prize guarantee.

The deadline to register is May 6 at midnight.

Housing is available for UTR tournament participants. Individuals seeking housing assistance must be registered prior to receiving placement in housing. Available on a first come first serve basis.

HOTEL INFORMATION

Holiday Inn & Suites Lake Charles 

  • 2940 Lake Street
  • Lake Charles, LA 70601
  • Phone: (337) 310-7700
  • Group Code: CTT
  • Rate: $149.00
  • ***Deadline to reserve: May 1, 2022 (rate can’t be guaranteed after this date)

For more information on the tournament, CLICK HERE.

