Lake Charles Racquet Club hosts tennis tournament

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 45th annual Contraband Tennis Tournament will be held from May 13 to 15 at the Lake Charles Racquet Club.

This year, the club will be offering a dual NTRP and UTR format. The UTR Open division will have a $10,000 prize guarantee.

The deadline to register is May 6 at midnight.

Housing is available for UTR tournament participants. Individuals seeking housing assistance must be registered prior to receiving placement in housing. Available on a first come first serve basis.

HOTEL INFORMATION

Holiday Inn & Suites Lake Charles

2940 Lake Street

Lake Charles, LA 70601

Phone: (337) 310-7700

Group Code: CTT

Rate: $149.00

***Deadline to reserve: May 1, 2022 (rate can’t be guaranteed after this date)

