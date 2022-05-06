Lake Charles Racquet Club hosts tennis tournament
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 45th annual Contraband Tennis Tournament will be held from May 13 to 15 at the Lake Charles Racquet Club.
This year, the club will be offering a dual NTRP and UTR format. The UTR Open division will have a $10,000 prize guarantee.
The deadline to register is May 6 at midnight.
Housing is available for UTR tournament participants. Individuals seeking housing assistance must be registered prior to receiving placement in housing. Available on a first come first serve basis.
HOTEL INFORMATION
Holiday Inn & Suites Lake Charles
- 2940 Lake Street
- Lake Charles, LA 70601
- Phone: (337) 310-7700
- Group Code: CTT
- Rate: $149.00
- ***Deadline to reserve: May 1, 2022 (rate can’t be guaranteed after this date)
