50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Former Maryland G/F Angel Reese signs with LSU

Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) brings the ball up court during an NCAA college basketball...
Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) brings the ball up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey has added another elite player to next year’s squad with the signing of former Maryland All-American guard/forward Angel Reese.

“Angel is coming to Baton Rouge as one of the most dynamic players in the country,” said Mulkey. “She’s an outstanding scorer with a knack for rebounding that will make an immediate impact in our frontcourt. I’m excited to get Angel on campus this summer and get to work!”

As a sophomore, Reese was the top scorer and rebounder for the Terrapins, leading them to the Sweet 16. She averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. She was the first Maryland player since 1975 to average a double-double. She also added 53 steals and 36 blocks.

“I chose LSU and Kim Mulkey because of the winning culture,” said Reese. “I trust in Coach Kim and her staff to help develop me into the player I need to be for the next level. Her resume speaks for itself and I want to continue that here at LSU. The relationships I’ve built here, especially with the team are so special and we are ready to work! Let’s Geaux Tigers!”

Reese was named to the AP All-America Third Team and was an honorable mention on the USBWA All-America team.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

NCAA president Mark Emmert answers a question during a news conference at the men's Final Four...
NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down by June 2023
Kansas forward David McCormack celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the...
Kansas rallies, beats North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title
Southern Miss guard Rashad Bolden
McNeese basketball lands commitment from Southern Miss transfer
People walk in the French Quarter Wednesday, March 30, 2022., in New Orleans. Few things in the...
For New Orleans, a 6th Final Four is bounce-back moment
North Carolina's Caleb Love goes for a dunk during the second half of a college basketball game...
Carolina crushes Saint Peter’s, will meet Duke in Final Four