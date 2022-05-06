50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot but dry Mother’s Day weekend; near record highs next week

By Ben Terry
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to a nice stretch of weather ahead through the Mother’s Day weekend. After getting past some fog and clouds early Saturday morning, the sunshine will return, sending temperatures back up to around 90 by afternoon. In addition, increasing humidity will mean more of a heat index to factor in for Saturday and Sunday as well.

Rain won’t be returning for the foreseeable future thanks to an upper level ridge of high pressure building overhead. This will keep temperatures hot in the 90s and with the added humidity, heat index values will average 98-100 each afternoon. Some days could even rival or break records with the high temperatures!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

