FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clearing out this morning, turning warm and sunny for the weekend

Our temperatures warm quickly for the afternoons (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our showers and storms we saw during the overnight have continued to push off to the south and east and that will mean we begin to clear things out as we head into the afternoon. Sunshine will return as we head into the afternoon as high pressure will begin to build in and that thankfully means more sunshine for the weekend as well with temperatures beginning to warm quickly.

We'll see plenty of sunshine as we head into the next few days (KPLC)

As you begin to head out the door this morning we are seeing a mild start to the day as most areas are sitting in the middle to upper 60′s, which is a cooler start than the last several days, but dew points haven’t fallen all that much as most of us are still dealing with sticky conditions. Unfortunately, even with the passage of the cold front our dew points don’t look to drop all that much as we see southerly winds returning fairly quickly heading into the weekend. If you have any outdoor plans today the one positive to take away is that we see plenty of sunshine ahead for the afternoon as well as warm temperatures with most areas sitting back into the middle to upper 80′s. Our evening looks to be good as well with temperatures slowly falling into the middle 70′s and by late evening into the lower 70′s. Fog could be an issue for our Saturday morning as winds remain light and temperatures and dew points will fall very close to one another.

Our temperatures will be some of the warmest of the year for the weekend (KPLC)

The weekend as a whole looks to be picture perfect minus the fact that humidity will be elevated and making it feel even warmer. High temperatures will be staying very steady over the next few days with most areas sitting in the upper 80′s to near 90 during the afternoon, but once you factor in the humidity it will feel more like the upper 90′s to near 100 at times. So for those who are going to be outdoors make sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, but it will be a great weekend to get out and enjoy the lake or the pool. Our warmer temperatures look to settle in as well with high pressure remaining firmly in control heading into early next week as sunshine remains abundant with highs in the lower 90′s. Many areas will hit 90 degrees for the first time this weekend or early next week and with the warmer weather settling in and the high humidity it will be time to focus on staying cool and hydrated.

We're seeing high pressure build overhead and keep things nice and quiet (KPLC)

We did manage to pick up some much needed rain this morning and that is good news as the next 6-10 days feature very dry conditions with no rain chances until maybe late next week. Even then models aren’t too bullish on the idea of widespread rain, but rather a few isolated showers and storms. Hopefully that will change, but as of now e can gear up for a warm and muggy stretch of weather. Have a great Friday and weekend!

Well above average temperatures for much of the country (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

