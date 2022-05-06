Chuck Fest returns to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA announced that the fall music festival, Chuck Fest, is returning to Lake Charles for the first time since 2019.

The festival will be held on Saturday, October 22 from noon to 10:00 p.m.

Chuck Fest will be a celebration of Louisiana culture, from music, food, art and more.

“Lake Charles is ‘Louisiana’s playground’ and we can’t wait to bring back one of the staple events in the area.” Said Devan Corbello, executive director of the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA. “This festival celebrates everything that makes Louisiana one of the most unique states in the Union, and after a two year hiatus, this year will be better than ever!”

To stay up-to-date with festival announcements, the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA advises readers to subscribe to their newsletter.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.