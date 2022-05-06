Celebrating National Merit Scholarship Finalists from the Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

There are approximately 16,000 students up for a national merit scholarship this year. Two of those students are originally from the lake area. Brandon Turner of Sulphur and Rainey Cappel of Lake Charles are currently attending the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts, but were once products of the Calcasieu Parish School System.

“I’m excited to represent where I’ve grown up. My mom teaches at my old elementary school, so it’s cool for my old teachers to see a student get this award,” Rainey Cappel said.

“It means a lot to our community, I think that with covid especially, and all the struggles we’ve been through as a community last year. To bring this and show that we still are serious about academics is important, I think,” Brandon Turner said.

These honors are special not only for these students and the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts, but for us here at home as well.

The National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced on Wednesday, May 11. In the fall, Rainey is headed to Tulane and Brandon is headed to LSU.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.