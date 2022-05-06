50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Celebrating National Merit Scholarship Finalists from the Lake Area

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

There are approximately 16,000 students up for a national merit scholarship this year. Two of those students are originally from the lake area. Brandon Turner of Sulphur and Rainey Cappel of Lake Charles are currently attending the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts, but were once products of the Calcasieu Parish School System.

“I’m excited to represent where I’ve grown up. My mom teaches at my old elementary school, so it’s cool for my old teachers to see a student get this award,” Rainey Cappel said.

“It means a lot to our community, I think that with covid especially, and all the struggles we’ve been through as a community last year. To bring this and show that we still are serious about academics is important, I think,” Brandon Turner said.

These honors are special not only for these students and the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts, but for us here at home as well.

The National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced on Wednesday, May 11. In the fall, Rainey is headed to Tulane and Brandon is headed to LSU.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Handcuffs
SWLA Arrest Report - May 5, 2022
Washington-Marion High School competes in national shoe design competition
Washington-Marion students competing in national shoe design competition
Stalled tractor-trailer in westbound lanes of I-10 bridge.
Tractor-trailer stalled on I-10 bridge WB
A Southwest Louisiana cemetery is getting a new look. Volunteers with Cameron LNG worked to...
Trees planted at SWLA cemetery to replace ones destroyed in hurricane
A Southwest Louisiana cemetery is getting a new look. Volunteers with Cameron LNG worked to...
Trees planted at SWLA cemetery to replace ones destroyed in hurricane