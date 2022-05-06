Boil advisory issued in Ragley area
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for certain customers in the Ragley area.
The advisory affects customers in the following areas:
- Between 550 and 624 Douglas Lacey Rd.
- Between 708 and 891 McDonald Rd.
- Between 488 and 1750 Monroe Baggett Rd.
- Bobby Harper Road
- Hatfield Road
- Jerry Beard Road.
