Boil advisory issued in Ragley area

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for certain customers in the Ragley area.

The advisory affects customers in the following areas:

Between 550 and 624 Douglas Lacey Rd.

Between 708 and 891 McDonald Rd.

Between 488 and 1750 Monroe Baggett Rd.

Bobby Harper Road

Hatfield Road

Jerry Beard Road.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.