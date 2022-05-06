50/50 Thursdays
Authorities: Texas man thrown from boat, struck while in water

Body of boater recovered from West Cove of Calcasieu Lake.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities believe a Texas man killed in a boating accident this morning was ejected from the vessel, then struck by it.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 7 a.m. about a person floating facedown in the water in West Cove of Calcasieu Lake while an unmanned boat circled nearby, Cameron Sheriff Ron Johnson said.

Adam Einck, spokesman for Wildlife and Fisheries, identified the boater as Ryan M. McLelland, 41, of Dayton, Texas.

McClelland’s body was recovered by the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office around 8 a.m., Einck said.

Deputies recovered the body, which was turned over to the coroner’s office.

McLelland’s family told authorities he left to go fishing around 5:30 a.m., Einck said.

Agents believe McLelland was ejected from his 19- to 20-foot vessel with the boat still in motion, Einck said. The vessel then struck McLelland in the water.

Einck said McLelland was not wearing his engine kill switch or personal flotation device at the time of the incident.

