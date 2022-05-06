50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Southeastern Louisiana University police have released the identity of the suspect accused of abducting a student from campus and sexually assaulting her Thursday (May 5) morning.

Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and...
Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.(SLU Police)

Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone. Police say that Harris is from Jackson, Mississippi, and is not a student at the school.

Harris was taken into custody at an apartment complex off of Highway 51 by Southeastern and Hammond city police. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the effort.

A review of surveillance footage in the area and tips from the community identifying the white Suburban driven by Harris led to his arrest four hours after the crime was reported by the victim.

READ MORE Southeastern student abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody, campus police say

Police say that at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Harris drove up to the victim, who was sitting in her car in a parking lot at North Oak and Dakota Streets. The victim told police that Harris forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint, sexually assaulted her at a location off-campus, and dropped her off somewhere in a different location in Tangipahoa Parish.

The victim found a way to reach her boyfriend in Livingston Parish and they reported the crime to the sheriff there. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office promptly reported the case to Southeastern police who launched the investigation.

Those with potential information about this case are asked to call campus police at 985-549-2222.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Our temperatures will be some of the warmest of the year for the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clearing out this morning, turning warm and sunny for the weekend
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after being wounded in ambush shooting
A forensic audit has been turned over to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to...
CPSO investigating possible theft from McNeese Alumni Association
As phone call fraud is on the rise, JD Bank said its number is being spoofed and used to try...
JD Bank warns of fraudulent phone calls