University responds to financial review of alumni association

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As a law enforcement investigation gets underway, McNeese State University officials are providing some information about the financial review of the Alumni Association.

While those who operate the Alumni Association are employees of McNeese, President Daryl Burckel explains the association’s revenue and expenses are separate from the university.

In a meeting with 7 News, Dr. Burckel, who is also a certified public accountant, said irregularities within the Alumni Association were found when McNeese began realigning various fundraising activities under the Office of University Advancement.

A thorough forensic review was then conducted by an outside firm, according to Vice President for University Advancement Wade Rousse. He says it revealed significant discrepancies and potential misuse of funds by an administrator at the Alumni Association.

That review has since been turned over to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office which confirms it is investigating.

Burckel said the employee in question was placed on administrative leave during the forensic review and was eventually dismissed from the university.

Rousse says processes have since been put in place to create better oversight.

The regularly scheduled audit of the Alumni Association, which was due in December 2021, has not yet started. Burckel said the CPA firm conducting that audit is expected to begin Monday.

