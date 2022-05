Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The westbound lanes of the I-210 Bridge are now open.

The westbound lanes were closed Thursday afternoon due to a police investigation.

All lanes are open I-210 West at the Prien Lake Bridge. Congestion is approaching Nelson Rd. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) May 5, 2022

