SWLA Arrest Report - May 4, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 4, 2022.

Rosina Marie Comeaux, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Creighton Shane Lebleu Sr., 47, Sulphur: Child endangerment; contempt of court (2 charges).

Cheyenne Pauline Kallsen, 28, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Troy Dale Gray, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kody James Yellott, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana; probation detainer (2 charges).

Zackery Deshun Fondel, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; improper turning at an intersection.

Dillon Kristopher Simmons, 32, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Roger Lee Green, 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated arson; property damage under $1,000.

Gayla Campbell Guidry, 62, Lake Charles: Medicaid fraud (3 charges); exploitation of the infirm.

Troy Sabbath Cummings, 46, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; theft under $5,000; burglary; contempt of court (3 charges).

Alonzo Damon James, 53, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; contempt of court; contractor fraud under $5,000.

Zachary Wayne Deal, 35, DeQuincy: Misapplication of contractor payments under $1,000.

Trinity Thomas, 20, Iowa: Child endangerment.

Jacqueline Celeste Miller, 40, Eunice: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dennis Cooley Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

Tiffany Elaine Atkinson, 40, Humble, TX: Theft under $5,000.

James William Castleberry, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

