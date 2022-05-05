Salvation Army gives update on Lake Charles' shelter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From permitting hold ups to mold, there is still tons of work to be done to the Salvation Army’s Lake Charles shelter. The shelter’s initial launch date was the end of 2021, but setback after setback continues to push the opening date further into 2022.

“When you get into a project, especially after a hurricane, there was a lot of mold in the building,” Lt. Tim Morrison said. “They had to make a lot of big repairs.”

As Morrison explains, the deeper contractors went, the more work they discovered needed to be done.

“They discovered that there were some wiring issues, and we had to have the wiring redone,” Morrison said.

Down to the studs on the walls, everything in the facility is new, including the kitchen appliances replacing those ruined in the humidity.

“We’ve got new HVAC, we’ve got new wiring, and there is work that I don’t even know that has happened yet that these guys have been down here working on,” Morrison said.

But on the bright side, Morrison said it’s like they have started with a brand new building, designing it to fit the community’s needs.

“They will have clean beds to sleep in, clean linens, the walls are safe, there is no mold anywhere,” Morrison said. “The air, when it kicks on, we know it is not going to make anybody sick. We know it’s clean and safe.”

Morrison said they hope the shelter will open by early summer.

The Salvation Army is hosting their Support Empty Bowl fundraiser Friday, May 12 to help raise money for their programs. Click here for more information.

