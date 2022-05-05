50/50 Thursdays
Ole Miss coach McPhee-McCuin agrees to new contract

SOURCE: WLBT
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has agreed to a new contract running through 2026 after leading the Rebels to their first NCAA Tournament in 15 years.

The school didn’t disclose details of the deal. McPhee-McCuin led Ole Miss to its first NCAA Tournament and Associated Press ranking since 2007 in her fourth season.

Ole Miss won 10 Southeastern Conference games and had its best league finish since 1993.

Center Shakira Austin became the highest drafted Ole Miss player when she was selected third overall by the Washington Mystics in the April WNBA draft.

