Navy sailor accused of murder in death of child

Kete Lanty, a sailor in the U.S. Navy, has been arrested for second-degree murder and...
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles native stands accused of second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse following the death of a child in Florida, according to news reports.

Kete James Lanty, 27, a sailor with the U.S. Navy, was arrested Tuesday at Naval Station Mayport in Florida, a Jacksonville news station is reporting.

The arrest revolves around the June 2021 death of a boy Lanty was allegedly babysitting. The boy died due to blunt force head trauma, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the station.

Boil advisory issued in Ragley area