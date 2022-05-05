Navy sailor accused of murder in death of child

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles native stands accused of second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse following the death of a child in Florida, according to news reports.

Kete James Lanty, 27, a sailor with the U.S. Navy, was arrested Tuesday at Naval Station Mayport in Florida, a Jacksonville news station is reporting.

The arrest revolves around the June 2021 death of a boy Lanty was allegedly babysitting. The boy died due to blunt force head trauma, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the station.

