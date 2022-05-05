50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Alumni Association audit turned over to law enforcement

McNeese Alumni Association
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A review of potential misuse of McNeese Alumni Association funds is now in the hands of law enforcement.

A forensic audit has been turned over to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to information from the Association.

Association officials said the McNeese Alumni Association Board of Directors brought in “independent, external” auditors to conduct a “forensic accounting investigation” into the alumni account for misappropriations of funds.

“The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will determine the next steps and McNeese Alumni Board of Directors will support the decisions of the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office,” a statement from the Association reads. “It does not appear that state funds or McNeese State University funds have been misappropriated.”

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso released the following statement:

“The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office recently received a report from the McNeese Alumni Association. The association has provided CPSO with internal and external documents in regards to a possible misappropriation and theft of funds. Although the information received from the association reveals a likely misuse of funds, CPSO detectives must subpoena banking records from corresponding accounts to corroborate the alleged crimes. The investigation is in the infancy stages and there is no further information to release at this time. As the investigation progresses and more information is obtained, we will update the media and our community. We want to ensure the investigation is thorough. Financial crimes are complex and normally take time to complete.”

