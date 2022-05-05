50/50 Thursdays
Man filmed co-workers going to bathroom with hidden camera, police say

A man was arrested for allegedly filming his co-workers with a hidden camera in the company bathroom. (Source: WALA)
By Tyler Fingert and Gray News staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Police say technology making it extremely easy for 28-year-old Gregory Turner from Mobile to secretly record his co-workers after they say he put a camera in a bathroom.

“We haven’t had anything with this specific type of camera, and I imagine this will happen more and more as technology gets more advanced,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.

Daphne Police said Turner placed a pen camera right by a toilet in an employee-only bathroom at an unnamed Daphne store, where a fellow employee found it Monday morning.

“We were able to get it to play on a device, and that’s when we realized actually who put the camera out because he recorded himself setting the camera up. And then there were recordings of employees using the bathroom,” Vannoy said.

Investigators said the store’s employees were shocked to learn about the hidden camera.

Vannoy says when they arrested Turner, he admitted to the crime.

“When he gave us a statement, he indicated he had an OnlyFans account, and he intended to post videos of himself using the bathroom to his OnlyFans account,” he said.

There was concern the videos police found could have ended up on OnlyFans, but investigators said they do not believe that actually happened.

Now they are looking at some of his other electronic devices to see if there are more victims.

“We think there’s a possibility that there’s some other illegal content on some other devices that were in his vehicle,” Vannoy said. “There was an external hard drive, a laptop and a cell phone.”

Police said Turner is charged with four counts of aggravated criminal surveillance, one count for each victim.

He bonded out of jail Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

