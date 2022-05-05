50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU adds OVC Player of the Year KJ Williams to roster

KJ Williams leads Racer comeback
KJ Williams leads Racer comeback(Associated Press)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Matt McMahon have added KJ Williams to the roster, he was named the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year this past season.

Williams started all 34 games for Murray State averaging 29 minutes, 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game for the Racers.

Williams is the third former Racer to head to Baton Rouge joining Trae Hannibal and Justice Hill. The Tigers have added a total of six players through the NCAA Transfer Portal, including Mississippi State’s Derek Fountain, Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman, and North Carolina State’s Cam Hayes.

During his time at Murray State Williams scored 1,600 points and grabbed 800 rebounds in his four years becoming the third Racer to hit those marks in their career.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

NCAA president Mark Emmert answers a question during a news conference at the men's Final Four...
NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down by June 2023
Kansas forward David McCormack celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the...
Kansas rallies, beats North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title
Southern Miss guard Rashad Bolden
McNeese basketball lands commitment from Southern Miss transfer
People walk in the French Quarter Wednesday, March 30, 2022., in New Orleans. Few things in the...
For New Orleans, a 6th Final Four is bounce-back moment
North Carolina's Caleb Love goes for a dunk during the second half of a college basketball game...
Carolina crushes Saint Peter’s, will meet Duke in Final Four