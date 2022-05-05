VIDEO: Lake Charles police searching for two men accused of stealing tool trailer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are asking for help identifying two men accused of stealing a trailer full of tools from a business on Ryan Street.

Surveillance video released by police appears to show two men connect the trailer to a large red Chevy truck.

Lt. Det. Jeff Keenum said the trailer was stolen around 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, in the 1800 block of Ryan Street - between 10th and 11th streets. The trailer, valued around $10,000, was recovered by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on the west side of Calcasieu.

The tools, valued around $50,000, are still missing, he said.

Keenum asked anyone with information about the incident call 337-491-1456, Ext. 5310.

