Jefferson sentenced to 38 years for manslaughter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Brandon J. Jefferson, 27, of Lafayette, has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for manslaughter, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Derrick Kee sentenced Jefferson on May 4, 2022.

Jefferson was convicted of driving from Lafayette to Lake Charles before shooting and killing a victim at an apartment complex in 2019.

Assistant District Attorney Bobby Holmes prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

