Hometown Heroes - J.D. Malone

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In the 1950s, J.D. Malone didn’t know much, if anything about a war in Korea. He just knew his family was broke. Malone was raised in Edgerly, and his father had to work away from the area.

“We didn’t have any money. In order to help my mom and my younger brother, I decided to go in the service my own way.”

So Malone decided to join the Marines. The only problem? His age.

“I signed up when I was 15. Back in 1954, when I went in, they didn’t check credentials real close. I forged a Catholic baptism certificate, my mom signed for me to go in. My younger brother who was 3 years younger than I am….he signed my dad’s name.”

Malone’s job in Korea was transporting soldiers from ship to shore in amphibious tractors. After the war, he returned to the states and eventually joined the VFW. He’s been serving ever since.

“To help fellow veterans and Wounded Warriors. I’m really partial to the service dogs, because I love animals and I’m really attached to that. If I can help them in any way, that’s what I like to do.”

Malone is currently quartermaster at the Harrington-Lebouef VFW Post 9854 in Vinton.

