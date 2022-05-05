FIRST ALERT: Storms through the evening; severe threat is low

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With an approaching front, storms can be expected to roll through Southwest Louisiana after sunset, with a few that could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and cloud-to-ground lightning. The severe threat remains very low, but an isolated severe storm capable of damaging winds and large hail is possible will be possible after 7 p.m.

The rain comes to an end overnight with increasing sunshine through the day Friday. Highs will be near 90. Near record warmth builds beginning this weekend with a pattern of daily highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. Heat index values will be closer to 100 by Mother’s Day and each day next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

