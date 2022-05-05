FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms return this evening, warm and sunny heading into the weekend

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds ahead for our Thursday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The same old song and dance seems to be the theme to start out mornings as we are once again dealing with warm and humid conditions with some patchy fog. Some slight changes are on the way as we head into the overnight and into Friday as a cold front will be arriving and that looks to bring scattered showers and storms to the region. Thankfully sunshine looks to return fairly quickly as we’ll warm things up and stay dry as we head into the weekend and early next week.

We have a low risk for severe storms this evening to our north (KPLC)

Heading out the door this morning our temperatures are very similar to the last few mornings in which most locations are sitting in the lower 70′s with just a few upper 60′s for some inland communities. Patchy fog has developed as well, but the one positive to take away is that it doesn’t look to become as widespread as our Wednesday morning but regardless make sure to take it slow and use those low beams as you head off to work and school. Sunshine will return for the morning and much of our Thursday which will help warm our temperatures rather quickly with most areas back into the middle to upper 80′s for the afternoon. Clouds will be building ahead of our approaching cold front that will arrive as we head into the overnight hours and early morning of Friday. In between that time we could be dealing with scattered showers and storms and some of those could be on the stronger side bringing damaging winds, large hail and even a brief spin-up. The threat remains very low, but make sure to have a way to receive alerts should any watches or warnings be issued.

Some much needed rain on the way for a few locations (KPLC)

A few showers and storms could linger close to sunrise Friday morning but will be out of the area quickly after as the front continues to push to the south and east. Sunshine will return as we head into the afternoon and that will set the stage for a warm afternoon once again with many areas in the upper 80′s close to 90 as some slightly drier air looks to arrive. Once the front passes our humidity doesn’t really drop a whole lot as we fall back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s for dew points. The fronts this time of year don’t bring as substantial drops in humidity and temperatures as the ones during winter and that is why we can expect many areas to be very close to 90 for the weekend. Any plans that you may have for the weekend look to be just fine as high pressure builds in and keeps plenty of sunshine around. You may want to spend the day by the pool or a body of water as temperatures will be warm and it will feel even warmer outside thanks to the humidity.

Sunshine and warmer weather return for the weekend (KPLC)

Looking ahead into next week the pattern really doesn’t change a whole lot as high pressure remains in control, which will mean plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. The latest data from models keeps high temperatures steady in the upper 80′s to near 90 each afternoon with many inland communities climbing into the lower 90′s with lower 70′s for our overnights. For now make sure to stay cool as the warmer weather settles in, but stay weather aware tonight with the showers and storms.

Temperatures remain well above average over the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

