Cory McCoy hoping to stand out in NFL rookie minicamp with Ravens and Steelers

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Leesville native Cory McCoy is hoping to continue a strong pipeline of former Leesville Wampus Cats to play in the NFL. Guys like Kevin Mawae, Kavika Pittman, Keith Smith, Michael Ford and Je’Ron Hamm have paved the way for McCoy to get his opportunity.

After not being drafted, the former McNeese Cowboy will attend rookie minicamp this week on a tryout basis with the Baltimore Ravens with the goal of making the roster.

“It’s been a long process man. I’ve been training for this since January 3,” said McCoy. “It is always great to hear your name on that stage, but everybody has their route, and this is my route. This is what God put in front of me and this is what I have to go through to overcome my challenges in life.”

Following the Ravens’ minicamp, the cornerback will head to the team’s biggest rival the next week, camping with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite the longshot odds that a player like McCoy faces, he’s keeping a positive outlook.

“This is just what I signed up for. To be able to go out there and just continue to play football and make this a long-term job is a blessing in itself,” said McCoy. “It’s just a blessing itself. I just love it, I love football.”

Each NFL team holds a post-draft rookie minicamp that allows them to further evaluate both their drafted rookies and undrafted rookies that caught their eyes during the draft process.

In addition to the draft class, teams invite additional rookies to camp with usually only a few of the undrafted players getting the chance to stick around.

McCoy knows he has to stand out to do so and is confident in his ability.

“I think I stand out on film. I’m a guy that’s always moving to the ball. I’m making plays, I’m finding out where the ball is at, and I just basically stand out. I’m gonna get noticed on film,” said McCoy. “[I’ve got] A little bit of speed, a little bit of being able to cover guys in the slot and then roll to the top or blitz off the edge. I know that Baltimore’s defense as well as the Steelers’ defense is maybe one of the top five defenses in the NFL right now. Being able to bring stuff to the table that those guys do I think is what really made me stand out.”

McCoy certainly stood out with the Marshall Thundering Herd in 2021.

After an all-conference season with McNeese, McCoy followed his old head coach and defensive coordinator Lance Guidry to West Virginia. There he earned the Herds’ Defensive MVP honors following a season that saw him total 68 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

“Without that opportunity, I don’t know what road I would have been down,” said McCoy. “But shooting up to Marshall and just reuniting with Lance Guidry definitely propelled me to be in the seat I’m in right now.”

Despite a successful season at Marshall that saw the team make its fifth consecutive bowl game, McCoy said he still has plenty of love for his alma mater. He played four years at McNeese totaling 149 tackles, 22 pass break-ups and five interceptions.

While he’s shown plenty of playmaking ability on defense, he expanded his role with the Herd returning kicks as well, with four returns for 113 yards.

McCoy said during the 2020 season he realized the need to be a true team player and after bringing that attitude to Marshall, he’s doing the same to the NFL.

“I’m capable of doing anything, whether that’s special teams, whether that’s lining up and being a starter, or, coming in on the practice squad and working my way up. It’s whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do it. I’m a big-time team player,” said McCoy. “It’s more than just Cory McCoy when we’re on the field. I have to be able to help everybody and whatever role that is, I’m going to play it.”

While his goal to play at the NFL level, McCoy knows his future will remain in football whether that’s playing the game or eventually, teaching it.

“I’m definitely going to try to exhaust every one of my options, whether that’s the CFL, USFL or XFL. I’m definitely going to exhaust every option I can with football,” said McCoy. “Later down the road, I’m going to apply what I know about football to help younger guys out, whether that’s high school or middle school or wherever it is. But I definitely will get into that coaching background.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.