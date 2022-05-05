50/50 Thursdays
Child critically injured after shooting himself in head with gun, police say

By KMOV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Police in St. Louis are investigating a critical shooting that involved a child Wednesday afternoon.

KMOV reports a 3-year-old found a gun from a mattress and shot himself in the head while at a residence north of downtown, according to authorities.

Police said the child was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident, and police said the child abuse unit was also investigating.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

