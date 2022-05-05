Aging Gracefully in Denim and Pearls

50/50 Thursdays
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Games, lots of fellowship, and dancing took place Wednesday morning at the Lake Charles Senior Activity Center. Sheila Evans is the events coordinator, and she says that being able to do events like this for the seniors is so rewarding.

“I get so much gratification out of planning for them, sharing for them, different events and activities. I have inherited some craft skills ever since I was a young girl, so all of my talents that God has blessed me with, I share with my seniors,” Evans said.

There was even a fashion show, where multiple seniors showed off their denim and pearl looks for a panel of judges.

“With this event right here, denim and pearls, and as you saw, they like to prance around, model their outfits. They have so much fun at these events,” Evans said.

Many seniors got to express what Older Americans Month meant to them and what aging looked like for them. Many cited that getting to spend time with friends and family, as well as their faith were important when asked how they aged their way.

