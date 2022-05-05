50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Students at Emory University told to shelter in place

Police are investigating reports of an armed subject near Emory University and Druid Hills High School. (WSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials at Emory University are urgently telling students and staff to shelter in place amid reports of a possible armed suspect.

The university said in an email Monday that police are on scene at the nearby Druid Hills High School and that there may be an armed subject on Emory’s campus in Atlanta.

At around 12:30 p.m., students were seen milling around outside the high school amid a handful of police cars.

Maia Higgins, 16, said the school went into lockdown around 10:30 a.m., meaning she had to stay in her classroom. The principal announced over the public address system that it was a “level 2″ lockdown, which Higgins took to mean there was some type of threat but no active shooter.

Higgins said a photo of a student with a handgun had circulated on social media. It was not known whether the photo was connected to the lockdown, which was later canceled.

Earlier, Emory University said police were responding to an active shooter on campus. That message, initially posted on Twitter, was taken down. The school then said in a tweet that there was no active shooter.

The incident comes just ahead of graduation weekend at the private university, which consistently ranks among the top schools of higher education in the Southeast. The main commencement ceremony, including a speech by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, is Monday.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, authorities say.
‘Special relationship’ between escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer dates back to 2020, sheriff says
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks
The urgency felt by hospitals and other medical service providers is driven by their own bottom...
COVID coverage for all dries up even as hospital costs rise
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. ...
Wall Street slumps, erasing a big rally from a day earlier
FILE - The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15, 2022.
US announces seizure of superyacht owned by Russian oligarch