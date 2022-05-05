50/50 Thursdays
83-year-old abortion doctor says he’s focused on patients and his purpose

Dr. Warren Hern worked at Colorado’s first abortion clinic in 1973 and continues to practice nearly 50 years later. (Source: KUSA, THE DAILY CAMERA, CNN)
By Kelly Reinke
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (KUSA) – Many eyes are on the Supreme Court after news broke that it could strike down Roe v. Wade, which would overturn the federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Dr. Warren Hern said he’s focused on his patients and his purpose. He worked at Colorado’s first abortion clinic in 1973 and continues to practice nearly 50 years later.

Despite threats made by those opposing abortions, Hern has continued in his profession and has shared many stories about his life calling.

“This is my work. This is what I do,” Hern said, adding he’s had stones thrown at him at the clinic.

He said he remembers threats made towards his clinic in Boulder, Colorado, in the 1980s and the five bullets fired through the front door.

Hern said he kept coming back so he could help his patients.

Before Roe v. Wade, he thought too many women were dying because of unsafe, illegal abortions, which is why he started his practice.

“I started performing abortions the safest way I could,” Hern explained.

He’s worried history will repeat itself and more women will die trying to get illegal abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“I have always found this is an extremely important service, and there’s never been a time when it’s less important,” Hern said.

His clinic is a refuge for women who are seeking a procedure that may be banned in other states.

At 83 years old, Hern feels called to help more people.

“This is a major component and essential component of women’s healthcare. And it’s being threatened now,” Hern said.

The Supreme Court’s final opinion on Roe v. Wade hasn’t been formally released, and votes, along with language, can change before then.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

