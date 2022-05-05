50/50 Thursdays
2022 LHSAA baseball playoff quarterfinal round preview with Prep Baseball Report’s Alex Armand

March 25 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball round up
March 25 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball round up
By Brady Renard
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA baseball quarterfinal round is set to begin Thursday with 11 teams from Southwest Louisiana still alive in the playoffs.

KPLC 7 Sports Director Brady Renard sat down with Prep Baseball Report’s Alex Armand to preview the local teams with the best chance of reaching the state tournament next week.

