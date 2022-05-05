50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

18th Cops and Jocks golf classic honoring Don Dixon

Cops and Jocks
Cops and Jocks
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a two year hiatus the Cops and Jocks golf classic is coming back to Lake Charles. The tournament is set to take place on Friday May 6 at the Contraband Bayou Golf Club at L’Auberge Casino Resort.

Over 200 golfers have signed up to participate to help raise scholarship funds for the family of a Lake Area police officer, McNeese athletics scholarships and youth athletics. This years tournament carries a lot of emotion because of the passing of co-founder and former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon, who had been a staple since the tournaments inception.

“So this year’s tournament is going to be all in his honor,” said director and founder Alan Heisser. “Everything about him, everything about the tournament will be about him this year.”

Dixon served as the head of the Lake Charles Police Department for 17 years prior to his retirement in 2019, but his law enforcement career spans all the way back to the 1970s. Heisser says Dixon took great joy and pride doing the tournament.

“This fall we’re going to have over $30,000 in endowed scholarships at McNeese. That is something when we started that we both said that would be our legacy,” said Heisser. “I just didn’t know it would be his legacy this soon and he was really proud of that and so was I.”

Before first putt on Friday there will be a “Pairings Party & Auction” Thursday May 5 from 6:30-10:00pm in the East Wing of the Golden Nugget.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Kacie Cryer
Former McNeese coach Kacie Cryer named UL Lafayette women’s basketball Chief of Staff
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
‘Honey, he’s home,’ Saints tweet, making Tyrann Mathieu signing official
The Saints' 2022 game in London will be their third in the British capital, following victories...
Saints to play Minnesota Vikings in London on Oct. 2
Former McNeese cornerback Darion Dunn
Darion Dunn grateful for NFL opportunity with the Jets, Cardinals