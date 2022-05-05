18th Cops and Jocks golf classic honoring Don Dixon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a two year hiatus the Cops and Jocks golf classic is coming back to Lake Charles. The tournament is set to take place on Friday May 6 at the Contraband Bayou Golf Club at L’Auberge Casino Resort.

Over 200 golfers have signed up to participate to help raise scholarship funds for the family of a Lake Area police officer, McNeese athletics scholarships and youth athletics. This years tournament carries a lot of emotion because of the passing of co-founder and former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon, who had been a staple since the tournaments inception.

“So this year’s tournament is going to be all in his honor,” said director and founder Alan Heisser. “Everything about him, everything about the tournament will be about him this year.”

Dixon served as the head of the Lake Charles Police Department for 17 years prior to his retirement in 2019, but his law enforcement career spans all the way back to the 1970s. Heisser says Dixon took great joy and pride doing the tournament.

“This fall we’re going to have over $30,000 in endowed scholarships at McNeese. That is something when we started that we both said that would be our legacy,” said Heisser. “I just didn’t know it would be his legacy this soon and he was really proud of that and so was I.”

Before first putt on Friday there will be a “Pairings Party & Auction” Thursday May 5 from 6:30-10:00pm in the East Wing of the Golden Nugget.

