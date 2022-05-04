Two accused of contractor fraud in Jeff Davis Parish

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects on charges of residential contractor fraud Monday.

Willie Leger, 41, of Iowa reportedly accepted payment to repair a metal building and install doors, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey of JDPSO. Leger was reportedly not licensed and had not paid for the materials to rebuild the shop.

Leger was booked into the parish jail Monday on charges of residential contractor fraud. He was released on surety bond Tuesday, Ivey said.

Steven Deville, 50, of Kinder reportedly accepted $4,400 for a construction job without a proper license, Ivey said.

Deville was booked into the parish jail Monday and charged with residential contractor fraud.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.