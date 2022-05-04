50/50 Thursdays
Two accused of contractor fraud in Jeff Davis Parish

Willie Leger (left) and Steven Deville (right) are accused of accepting contract work without proper licenses.(Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects on charges of residential contractor fraud Monday.

Willie Leger, 41, of Iowa reportedly accepted payment to repair a metal building and install doors, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey of JDPSO. Leger was reportedly not licensed and had not paid for the materials to rebuild the shop.

Leger was booked into the parish jail Monday on charges of residential contractor fraud. He was released on surety bond Tuesday, Ivey said.

Steven Deville, 50, of Kinder reportedly accepted $4,400 for a construction job without a proper license, Ivey said.

Deville was booked into the parish jail Monday and charged with residential contractor fraud.

