Tenants allegedly involved in unlawful activity evicted

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Changes are happening at a Lake Charles Apartment complex.

Sunlight Manor, is now called “The Park at Winterhalter” complex. Management has been trying to make the area safer, by getting rid of some tenants.

Over the years Lake Charles Police were called to the former Sunlight Manor a number of times as we see in our video archives.

But the complex has a new name, and a new look including fresh paint and even landscaping. And now, they’ll have some new tenants.

According to documents posted on some doors, the management is evicting people for alleged unlawful activity.

Delisa Gauthier said everyone in her building was forced to leave.

“Due to criminal activity, unlawful activity, A 10-day notice to vacate due to unlawful activity,” she said.

Gauthier too received a notice, but she decided to fight it because she said she does not engage in criminal activity.

“I didn’t participate in any of those activities. I was pregnant for the last year. Pregnant with twins, so I barely ever came out of the house,” Gauthier said.

She did not dispute the idea of reducing unlawful activity, but said she does not deserve to be forced to leave.

“Make sure that you’re getting the right people. Don’t just do it to everybody because the good shouldn’t have to suffer for the bad,” she said.

After going back and forth for months, a judge has ruled that Gauthier must be out by 4:00 p.m. tomorrow. She’s unsure where she’ll go.

We did ask police for more information on how often they’re called out to the complex and why. They said it’ll take several days to gather that information.

