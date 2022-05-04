50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - May. 3, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 3, 2022.

Joyce Johnson Manuel, 52, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joshua Craig English, 43, Vinton: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Rae Aymond, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.

Ashley Nichole Person, 34, Dry Creek: Possession of marijuana; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance.

Mitchell Scott Johnson, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brian Keith Robinson, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; contempt of court.

Christopher Wayne Lockhart, 37, Sulphur: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

Brandi Leigh Wilson, 41, Orange, TX: Cyberstalking; harassment.

Jason Jacob Winford, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

David Lennon Crawford, 23, New Iberia: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft under $1,000.

Timothy W. Cormier, 53, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kathy Renee Hensley, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (7 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; false representation; vehicle not registered; theft under $1,000; armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; second-degree battery.

Sky Michael Leger, 40, Cameron: Instate detainer (3 charges).

Christopher Jerome Alfred, 35, DeQuincy: Escape (2 charges); home invasion; robbery; second-degree battery (2 charges); burglary; property damage under $50,000; aggravated assault on a dating partner; battery (2 charges).

Kelli Marie Palermo, 40, Maurice: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; out of state detainer.

Hali Jo Abshire, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Carl Joseph Watson, 55, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Waldemar De Jesus Arocho, 43, Iowa: Indecent behavior with a juvenile; felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Joshua James Marceaux, 35, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Rosina Marie Comeaux, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Creighton Shane Lebleu Sr., 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; contempt of court (2 charges).

Cheyenne Pauline Kallsen, 28, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Troy Dale Gray, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kody James Yellott, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Hanna Barker
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
Hurricane Ida seen from the International Space Station
Gov. John Bel Edwards, state officials prepare for upcoming hurricane season
Closing on May 5 for 6 to 8 weeks for renovations.
Moss Bluff, DeQuincy library branches temporarily closing for renovations
Willie Leger (left) and Steven Deville (right) are accused of accepting contract work without...
Two accused of contractor fraud in Jeff Davis Parish
COVID-19 in SWLA: May 4, 2022