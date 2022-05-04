SWLA Arrest Report - May. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 3, 2022.

Joyce Johnson Manuel, 52, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joshua Craig English, 43, Vinton: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Rae Aymond, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.

Ashley Nichole Person, 34, Dry Creek: Possession of marijuana; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance.

Mitchell Scott Johnson, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brian Keith Robinson, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; contempt of court.

Christopher Wayne Lockhart, 37, Sulphur: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

Brandi Leigh Wilson, 41, Orange, TX: Cyberstalking; harassment.

Jason Jacob Winford, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

David Lennon Crawford, 23, New Iberia: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft under $1,000.

Timothy W. Cormier, 53, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kathy Renee Hensley, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (7 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; false representation; vehicle not registered; theft under $1,000; armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; second-degree battery.

Sky Michael Leger, 40, Cameron: Instate detainer (3 charges).

Christopher Jerome Alfred, 35, DeQuincy: Escape (2 charges); home invasion; robbery; second-degree battery (2 charges); burglary; property damage under $50,000; aggravated assault on a dating partner; battery (2 charges).

Kelli Marie Palermo, 40, Maurice: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; out of state detainer.

Hali Jo Abshire, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Carl Joseph Watson, 55, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Waldemar De Jesus Arocho, 43, Iowa: Indecent behavior with a juvenile; felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Joshua James Marceaux, 35, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Rosina Marie Comeaux, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Creighton Shane Lebleu Sr., 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; contempt of court (2 charges).

Cheyenne Pauline Kallsen, 28, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Troy Dale Gray, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kody James Yellott, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana.

