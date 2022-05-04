Pedestrian hit by rear bumper of school bus in Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A woman waiting at the bus stop to pick up her child in Jennings was hit by the school bus on Friday, Jennings authorities said.

The woman was standing next to her vehicle on Orange Street, near the intersection of Willis Street.

As the bus began to pull away, turning left, the rear of the bus swung out and bumped the woman, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

Semmes said the woman was checked out at a hospital and had minor back injuries on Friday.

No citations were issued.

