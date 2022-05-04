50/50 Thursdays
Natchez steamboat sustains fire damage

By Jesse Brooks, Kaitlin Rust and FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Natchez Steamboat has sustained fire damage.

NOFD says they responded to a fire on board the boat around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday night. Firefighters arrived to observe smoke pouring out of the steamboat.

Boat workers on the scene told the department that crews were torching switchgear panels in the engine room around 5 p.m. earlier in the evening.

Fire crews quickly descended through the heavy smoke and reached the seat of the fire. The firefighters onboard aggressively attacked the fire while operating in extremely hazardous conditions.

Crews say they were able to contain the spread and damage of the fire to the engine room. Eight NOFD units carrying twenty-four Fire Operations personnel were deployed to the scene of his fire.

Responders say they got the fire under control around 9:01 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

