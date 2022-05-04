50/50 Thursdays
Moss Bluff, DeQuincy library branches temporarily closing for renovations

Closing on May 5 for 6 to 8 weeks for renovations.
Closing on May 5 for 6 to 8 weeks for renovations.(KPLC)
By Andrea Robinson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Public libraries will be temporarily closing two of it branches, Moss Bluff and DeQuincy, for renovations.

The DeQuincy branch will close starting Thursday, May 5, and last six to eight weeks. DeQuincy patrons can pick up outstanding holds at Sulphur Regional Library. Other services will be provided throughout the closure to ensure residents have access to those services, like visits from the mobile library unit.

The Moss Bluff branch closure will only last two days - Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7.

“All the branches are getting some sort of face-lift,” said Dwight Toland, Calcasieu Parish Libraries facilities manager.” We had a lot of damage in most of all our locations, but everybody’s getting those repaired and we’re also incorporating improvements as we do it.”

Library staff said the best way to be up to date on events during the closures to keep an eye on the Events Calendar.

COVID-19 in SWLA: May 4, 2022