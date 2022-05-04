Miss Louisiana stops in SWLA for a program that’s near and dear to her heart

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Miss Louisiana has spent the last year traveling the state, visiting Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Today, she stopped in her home territory of Southwest Louisiana.

The Kinder native learned firsthand today how the program helps hospitals like CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area.

“I’ve worked with Children’s Miracle Network hospitals for many, many years, and when you walk into a room and you see the faces of kids light up, especially somebody who loves kids more than anything, it’s really an indescribable feeling and one that you don’t truly understand until you experience it for yourself,” Julia Williams said.

Williams spent the day visiting children’s programs at CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area.

As Miss Louisiana, she’s dedicated her year of service to promoting the mission of Children’s Miracle Network.

“Children’s Miracle Network hospitals help provide medical care to kids and their families who may not otherwise be able to afford it because their healthcare is not just something that they need, but something that they very much deserve,” said Williams.

The program also provides CHRISTUS with cutting edge technology, including up-to-date equipment, programming, care, education and training.

“A game changer for us, for the ministry here to have that additional support to move our services forward and be always on the cutting edge of what’s available and to make sure that our babies receive the best treatment possible,” said Patricia Prudhomme, CHRISTUS SWLA Foundation executive director of development.

Working with the program has been rewarding for Williams, who is headed to medical school this summer.

“Working with Children’s Miracle Network hospitals has further affirmed for me that this is what I would like to do with my life. So working with CMN as just Julia, as well as Miss Louisiana has been such a blessing and a really exciting experience,” said Williams.

All of the money raised for Children’s Miracle Network in Southwest Louisiana stays in this area. It helps fund everything from cameras in the NICU to educational training.

CMN benefits the NICU, Labor and Delivery, and Kids team, which is occupational and speech therapy for children, all at the Lake Area campus.

