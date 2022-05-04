50/50 Thursdays
McNeese run-rules SFA in eight innings, 17-7

By McNeese Sports Information
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES - McNeese (26-19) run-ruled Stephen F. Austin (13-28), 17-7, in eight innings on Tuesday night in Lake Charles, at Joe Miller Ballpark.

The Blue & Gold hammered out a season-high 23 hits, as eight of the nine Cowboy starters put forth a multi-hit game.

Payton Harden led the way at the plate going 4-for-5 with two RBI, Harden singled three times and drove in the winning run with a triple in the bottom of the eighth.

Reid Bourque went 3-4 as he singled twice, doubled, and drove in two while scoring three runs. Bourque’s eighth-inning RBI single was career hit no. 200, becoming the 13th McNeese Cowboy to reach that mark.

After the Lumberjacks used a sac-fly to jump in front in the top of the first, the Pokes tied the game at one in the third after Reid Bourque doubled to lead off the inning, and Kade Morris dropped in an RBI single to plate him.

The Cowboy fourth inning featured Julian Gonzales’ third homer in his last six at-bats, and three consecutive 2-out RBI singles by Kade Morris, Braden Duhon, and Payton Harden to put the Pokes up 5-1.

Trailing 7-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the McNeese Cowboys scored 12 runs over the final four innings. Brad Burckel’s single tied the game at seven in the fifth inning, and the Cowboys would score 10 more unanswered.

Braden Duhon’s bases-clearing double pushed the Poke’s lead to 16-7, Payton Harden would triple home Duhon to give the McNeese the walk-off win.

Six Cowboys saw the mound after Ty Abraham opened the game with two efficient innings allowing just one run while fanning two.

Andrew Sheridan nabbed the win, he tossed 2.0 innings, tallying two strikeouts and zero earned runs with no hits. Sheridan moves to a 1-1 win record.

Key Performances:

Braden Duhon: 3-6, 2B, 4 RBI, R

Payton Harden: 4-5, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 SB, R

Brad Burckel: 2-5, 2 R, RBI, SB

Josh Leslie: 2-5, 2 R, SB

Julian Gonzales: 3-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, SB

Jordan Yeatts: 3-4, 3 R, RBI, BB, SB

Reid Bourque: 3-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2B

Kade Morris: 3-5, 2 R, 2 RBI

