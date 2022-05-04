50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Iowa man accused of catalytic converter theft in Westlake

Brandon J. Lacour, 37, Iowa
Brandon J. Lacour, 37, Iowa(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man has been arrested after being accused of stealing a catalytic converter in Westlake, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives received a report of a catalytic converter theft, and the attempted theft of another, from two vehicles parked at a business in Westlake on April 20, 2022.

Detectives and the CPSO Real Time Crime Center say they were able to identify Brandon J. Lacour, 37, as a possible suspect. But when detectives attempted to locate him, they learned he had already been arrested by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on April 29 for the same crime.

During their investigation, detectives met with Lacour at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail where they say he confirmed he was responsible for the theft.

Lacour remains incarcerated at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail for attempted theft of under $5,000, theft under $5,000, and two counts of property damage. Judge Tony Fazzio has set his bond at $75,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

A school bus
Pedestrian hit by rear bumper of school bus in Jennings
Gov. Edwards, other officials hold news conference on 2022 hurricane season
Hearing clearly in Southwest Louisiana: An exclusive program is trying to help get hearing aids...
Hearing clearly in Southwest Louisiana: An exclusive program is trying to help get hearing aids into the ears of the elderly
Sunshine and warmer weather is on the way for the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog developing this morning, storms return for Thursday night