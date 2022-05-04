Iowa man accused of catalytic converter theft in Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man has been arrested after being accused of stealing a catalytic converter in Westlake, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives received a report of a catalytic converter theft, and the attempted theft of another, from two vehicles parked at a business in Westlake on April 20, 2022.

Detectives and the CPSO Real Time Crime Center say they were able to identify Brandon J. Lacour, 37, as a possible suspect. But when detectives attempted to locate him, they learned he had already been arrested by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on April 29 for the same crime.

During their investigation, detectives met with Lacour at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail where they say he confirmed he was responsible for the theft.

Lacour remains incarcerated at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail for attempted theft of under $5,000, theft under $5,000, and two counts of property damage. Judge Tony Fazzio has set his bond at $75,000.

