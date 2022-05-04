Showing appreciation for International Firefighters Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters save lives every day, and today, International Firefighters Day, is the day to make sure we show our appreciation.

Captain Jason Hinton of the Lake Charles Fire Department spoke to 7News about the various tasks that are required to be a firefighter, as well as what he looks for in new recruits.

The ability to work a long shift is key, as a firefighter can be mandated to work for up to 72 hours before being relieved.

“Some of the guys will have to work over, so you can be working at least 36 hours at a time, and if you work that next shift then you got to come back to work that next day for your regular shift, so that’s three days away from your home and your family,” Hinton said.

The station is like a second home - firefighters have access to a fully equipped kitchen, bathroom and bedroom at the station.

One firefighter shared what it is like when they are called on.

“If you get a call for a structure fire, you definitely get an adrenaline rush and get a little nervous going, but you have to calm yourself down and get dressed as quickly as you can so you can calm down. If you keep calm, you can preserve your breathing better,” Johnathan Koonce said.

The fire department can receive as many as ten calls per day. Besides responding to fires, the team also responds to gas leaks, water leaks, carbon monoxide calls and hazmat situations. They also train regularly and do building maintenance.

When adding firefighters to the team, Captain Hinton looks for confidence and bravery.

The Kirkman Street station is the oldest fire station in Lake Charles, and there are nine firefighters on the team.

Those interested in joining the Lake Charles Fire Department can visit the station at 706 Enterprise Blvd. or click HERE.

