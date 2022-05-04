50/50 Thursdays
Hearing clearly in Southwest Louisiana: An exclusive program helping get hearing aids into the ears of the elderly

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local organization has partnered with the state to provide free hearing aids in Southwest Louisiana.

The Southwest Louisiana Independence Center says they are here to help anyone with a disability lead an independent life for longer. For some, that means hearing aids.

“You can say what you want about Louisiana, but I am so thankful to be here in Louisiana because we are one of only four states to have this program,” Gwynn Houston, an independent living specialist at the Southwest Louisiana Independence Center said.

While many hearing aid devices are costly, a program at the Southwest Louisiana Independence Center gets hearing aids into the ears of people who need them at no cost. However, the individuals must meet a few requirements to receive free hearing aids.

“What that means is if you are age 50 and older, living on a limited fixed income, for example if you are only on social security, you will qualify for this program and you will get hearing aids at no cost to you if you have legitimate hearing loss,” Houston said.

The program is funded by the state and covers the cost of the hearing test to check for hearing loss, the hearing aids, and the warranty.

“It’s not a one size fits all hearing aid. The vendor will actually make sure we find out what your hearing loss is and select a hearing aid that best meets your needs,” Houston said.

The five hearing aid vendors in our area are Acadian Hearing, Audibel Hearing, The Hearing Center, McMillin Hearing, and Miracle Ear.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

