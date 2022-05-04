Former McNeese coach Kacie Cryer named UL Lafayette women’s basketball Chief of Staff

LAFAYETTE – Kacie Cryer is returning to the boot.

UL Lafayette announced Wednesday the addition of Kacie Cryer as the women’s basketball program’s next Chief of Staff.

“I am thrilled to begin this journey at Louisiana with Coach [Garry] Brodhead,” Cryer said in a release by the university. “I truly appreciate him for giving me this opportunity to be a part of the great culture and winning traditions that he has put in place. I am looking forward to working with his great staff and great young ladies to continue to build on what he has already done.”

Cryer joins the Ragin’ Cajuns from Houston Baptist, where she served as an assistant coach for the Huskies after five seasons as the head coach at McNeese and 12 seasons with the Cowgirls overall

She worked alongside current Cajuns coach Garry Brodhead from 2010-12.

“I have known Coach Cryer since she was 14-years-old, so adding her to our staff was a no-brainer,” Brodhead said in a release by the university. “With her experience in college basketball and her knowledge of the ins and outs of running a program, she is a perfect fit for this role. I am so excited to have her as part of the Ragin’ Cajuns family.”

This past season at Houston Baptist, she helped the Huskies win the Southland Conference regular-season title with a 12-2 record. The team would later play in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).

While at McNeese, she led the program to Southland Tournament appearances in 2017, 2018 and 2021, compiling a 44 97 overall record and a 29-59 mark in Southland Conference play. She spent the seven years prior as an assistant on Brooks Donald Williams’ staff.

Cryer graduated from LSU-Shreveport in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in general studies and earned her master’s degree in instructional technology from McNeese in 2012. A four-year student-athlete on the women’s basketball team at LSU-Shreveport, Cryer graduated as the all-time career free-throw percent leader in program history.

Prior to LSU-Shreveport, the Teurlings Catholic High School product was a member of the 2002 state championship team and was selected to the All-District and All-Parish First Teams.

Cryer has been around sports her entire life having been raised under a coaching tree. She is the daughter of Charlie and Kristie Cryer. Her father was a longtime successful high school football coach with multiple stops in the state of Louisiana, including a stint at St. Louis Catholic.

She has two brothers, Cody, who is a former member of the McNeese men’s golf team and current chiropractor, and younger brother Chris who was an assistant coach with the Saints.

